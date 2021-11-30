Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judd Trump becomes latest big-name exit from UK Championship

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 6:07 pm
Judd Trump felt he was “poor from start to finish” as he lost to Matthew Selt in the UK Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Judd Trump felt he was "poor from start to finish" as he lost to Matthew Selt in the UK Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Judd Trump is the latest big name to exit the UK Championship after suffering a surprise 6-3 defeat to Matthew Selt in York.

The 2011 winner, who was runner-up last year when the event was held in Milton Keynes, followed the likes of world number one Mark Selby, reigning champion Neil Robertson and John Higgins in failing to reach the last 16.

Trump took a 2-1 lead in the third-round clash but Selt produced half-century breaks in three successive frames to move clear.

The pair traded the next two frames to make it 5-3 and world number 35 Selt then produced a fine clearance of 128 to secure victory.

Trump told BBC Sport: “I was poor from start to finish. I always struggle here. I don’t know what the reason is. I felt flat from the start.

“I scraped through the first couple of games. I should have gone 4-4, that was a massive frame. If I could have won that one I think I could have gone on to win.”

Matthew Selt
Matthew Selt celebrates his win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Selt’s win saw him set up a fourth-round meeting with former World Championship finalist Barry Hawkins.

“I started off a bit slow, missing a good chance, and against a player of Judd’s calibre you need to kill every chance you get,” said Selt.

“But I managed to get a foothold and get back into it. He made some very basic mistakes and it was great news for me.”

