Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Football

A fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.

Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci — England (@England) November 30, 2021

The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.

The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG — Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021

It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 29, 2021

But the debate raged on.

Kylian Mbappe met Spider-Man.

The winners celebrate at training.

Edinson Cavani is battling back from injury.

De esos momento que no se olvidan 🏹. Those moments that are not forgotten🏹. pic.twitter.com/ALndcksryB — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) November 30, 2021

Tributes poured in for John Sillett.

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of our former full-back and captain John Sillett. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 30, 2021

We're deeply saddened to hear that John Sillett, an FA Cup winning manager with @Coventry_City in 1987, has passed away. Rest in peace, John 💙 pic.twitter.com/GCckZGmf8I — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2021

Everyone at Hereford FC are saddened by the news that John Sillett has passed away. We are thinking of his family and friends at this time. "The game has lost a true legend, and a fantastic, warm character. Rest in peace, Snoz." — HerefordFC (@HerefordFC) November 30, 2021

West Ham rolled back the years.

Leicester bigged up Jamie Vardy.

A brace from @vardy7 on Sunday moved him joint-third in our all-time goalscoring list ⚽️ 273 – Arthur Chandler265 – Arthur Rowley156 – Ernie Hine, 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘆 pic.twitter.com/neV9YVHE4c — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 30, 2021

Cricket

Rain hampered England’s Ashes preparations.

A frustrating Day 1 washout in our final #Ashes warm up between England and England Lions in Brisbane ☔ pic.twitter.com/hSobyR7H2h — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 30, 2021

But it was still a good day for some of the squad.

Strike a pose, skip.

Content filming day today ahead of the #Ashes 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/YIhiYcsvLW — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 30, 2021

David Warner was looking forward to battle.

Sam Billings was pleased to be back preparing for the BBL.

Boxing

Carl Frampton took in some sporting action with his family.

Great night watching @NorthernIreland ladles. Lost count after 7 nil, think it finished about 25-0 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/AQwNQw4tCI — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) November 29, 2021

Frank Bruno had a feeling of deja vu.

Morning its back to wearing a mask I really hope this is not the start of what sadly I feel is going to repeat itself!! pic.twitter.com/W40x9M5eWB — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) November 30, 2021

Darts

Michael van Gerwen met some fans in Newcastle.

We have missed this! The atmosphere in Newcastle tonight is 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/a1N193CLbn — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) November 29, 2021

Formula One

A hidden treasure.

Just found this in my phone. You did so much for our Family. Giving both my dad and I our big break in @F1. Forever grateful. Thank you Frank and Family. pic.twitter.com/t8es7Xbyy2 — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) November 29, 2021

Alpine made an important delivery.

📸 Snapshots from a special delivery tonight for the #BallondOr Looking good, guys 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rsypToVQON — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 29, 2021

Cycling

Geraint Thomas was out on his bike.

Golf

Tiger Woods was ready for his hosting duties.