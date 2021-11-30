Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stewart Robertson insists Rangers do not need to sell any players

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 7:45 pm
No need to sell players, says Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson (Jeff Holmes/PA)
No need to sell players, says Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Managing director Stewart Robertson insists Rangers do not need to sell any players as he claims the club are moving towards financial sustainability.

The Ibrox club reported a £23.5million operating loss for last season in their annual accounts.

The deficit for the year to June 30, 2021 was more than £7.5m bigger than the 2019-20 campaign.

Speaking at Rangers’ annual general meeting at the Clyde Auditorium on Tuesday morning, Robertson was asked if the Govan club, who won the cinch Premiership title for the first time in a decade last season, were closer to being financially sustainable.

He said: “The short answer to the question is yes, I think we are on the cusp of it.

“It has been a long road to get there because we know the investment required at the club.

“Due to the support we have had from the board and the investors who aren’t here today and the investors sitting in the audience today we are now very, very close to being in that position.

“We said in the financial report that we are looking to record a positive profit and that is looking very probable rather than possible and that is without a player sale.

“I know there is a bit of chat in the press that we need to sell a player – we don’t need to sell a player.

“What we need to do is get ourselves to a normalised position with a player trading model which is selling the right player, at the right time, at the right value for Rangers and that is something that again, we are very close to doing.

“We are getting closer to financial sustainability, we can’t keep expecting investors to shore up the club.

“I am also delighted to say that the statement within the accounts about us needing another £7.5million to get through the season, that is fulfilled already plus a bit so we are well-covered in terms of the finances of the club.

“So everyone can be confident about the financial future of the club.”

Sporting director Ross Wilson insisted Rangers will not break the wage structure to keep anyone at the club.

Speculation surrounds the future of defender Connor Goldson, who is out of contract at the end of the season and who is able to talk to other clubs in January.

However, Wilson claims he is relaxed about the issues of player contracts.

He said: “I get that player contracts is a hot topic. I get it is something that people are excited about.

“We are generally really, really relaxed with our player contracts.

“In terms of player contracts who will expire this season, there is probably three groups that I would look at.

“One, the group of our older players and we would always review those towards the end of the existing season and this season will be no different.

“I think that is sensible for both us and the players.

“The easier category is anybody who we would say is just not contributing at all, where the contract is finishing then it is safe to say those players will depart and thirdly, a player or a group of players whose contracts are up who are playing regularly.

“We have a clear contract model here, we have a clear wage structure and anybody that signs a contract at Rangers I can assure you will sign a contract within that structure and we wouldn’t be prepared to break that structure at all because that is important to us that we have a prudent way of working.

“However, it is also fair to say players can take their own view,  take their own time and if they want to take a contract which is in excess of that model then that is also OK for them to take that view as well. But we are relaxed about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal