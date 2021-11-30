Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘Emotional’ Ellen White proud of her ‘incredible’ England achievement

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 9:25 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 9:31 pm
England’s Ellen White with the match ball after the 20-0 victory against Latvia (Tim Goode/PA)
Ellen White hailed her “incredible” achievement and toasted her team-mates after becoming England Women’s record scorer with a hat-trick in Tuesday’s remarkable 20-0 humiliation of Latvia.

The Manchester City striker scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the Women’s World Cup qualifier at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium to eclipse Kelly Smith’s mark of 46.

The 32-year-old, winning her 101st cap, equalled the record with a long-range strike before breaking it just three minutes later. A hat-trick soon made it 48 and she was just one of four treble-scorers on the night – Lauren Hemp netted four times, while Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo also scored three apiece.

Beth England notched a brace, and there were also goals from Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, with a penalty, Jess Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs on a historic evening for the Lionesses.

On breaking the scoring record, White said on ITV4: “I actually feel really emotional about it. It’s been spoken about for a long time and I feel very proud. I feel really proud of the girls tonight, we’ve got so many girls who scored their first goal for England.”

Asked what she would have said if told as a schoolgirl she would one day become England’s record goalscorer, White said: “I’d say you’re having a laugh! It’s incredible. But I’m not stopping here. I still want to score goals for England.”

White also paid tribute to Smith, saying: “To me she’s a legend, I have so much love and respect for her. She’ll always be the best for me.”

White’s City and England team-mate Steph Houghton, currently out injured, said in a video message on the club’s Twitter account: “Ellen White, what can I say – absolutely unbelievable person and absolutely unbelievable player.

“You thoroughly deserve it because of all the hard work you’ve put in on and off the training pitch. You’re an amazing team-mate and also an unbelievable best friend.”

Harry Kane, closing in on the England men’s team’s scoring record, praised White’s achievement.

He said in a video message on England’s official Twitter feed: “Hi Ellen, I just wanted to send you congratulations on reaching the highest goalscorer for England Women – amazing achievement, fully deserved and I’m sure there’s a few more to come as well. Massive congratulations.”

