Ten-man Wrexham beaten at home by Yeovil By Press Association November 30, 2021, 9:51 pm Yeovil beat Wrexham 2-0 in the National League (PA) Second-half goals from Josh Staunton and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton earned Yeovil a 2-0 National League win at 10-man Wrexham. Phil Parkinson's side had Liam McAlinden sent off for elbowing Dan Moss just after the half-hour. Staunton opened the scoring for the Glovers in the 64th minute when he converted Jordan Barnett's cross at the far post. Lo-Everton made the game safe in the 83rd minute when he scored from the rebound when Charlie Wakefield's shot was saved.