Exeter hit back to beat Bradford and seal FA Cup second-round spot

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 9:55 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 10:05 pm
George Ray was on target for Exeter (Simon Marper/PA)
George Ray was on target for Exeter (Simon Marper/PA)

Exeter staged a rousing second-half comeback to book an FA Cup second-round trip to Cambridge on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Bradford in their replayed replay.

The match had to played for a third time when it emerged the Grecians had used six substitutes in the original replay.

Bradford dominated the first half and went in front after 11 minutes. Oscar Threlkeld delivered a cross to the back post and Lee Angol, sent off in the initial replay, smashed a shot in off the far post from a narrow angle.

Threlkeld saw a shot deflect just wide and Elliot Watt skied high, with the Bantams in complete control.

Watt then saw an effort clawed away by Cameron Dawson before the Exeter goalkeeper made a fine stop to keep out Threlkeld’s fierce drive.

However, Exeter were better in the second period and drew level after 51 minutes when Josh Key’s cross found Tim Dieng at the back post and he fired in at Richard O’Donnell’s near post.

And Exeter completed the turnaround after 81 minutes when Archie Collins’ corner picked out George Ray at the back post and he bundled the ball in from close range.

