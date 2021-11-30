Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 10:29 pm
Scotland’s Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.

The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.

A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.

“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.

“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”

A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy heart we pass on the news of the tragic passing of Siobhan (Shibby) on Friday November 26.

“Shibby has been a big part of County for many years and will be hugely missed by everyone at the club. She was central to the development of women’s rugby within the club and an inspiration to the girls in the youth section.

“Shibby was a team-mate and friend and we deeply mourn her loss. Our love, thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Shibby’s family at this devastating time.

“We very much hope their privacy will be respected by everyone as they deal with their tragic loss.”

