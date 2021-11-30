Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander hails match-winner Tony Watt and Motherwell ground staff

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 10:51 pm
Graham Alexander’s team won 1-0 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander praised match-winner Tony Watt and the Fir Park ground staff after their game against Dundee United survived a torrential downpour.

Watt produced a sublime finish in the 12th minute, lofting a first-time strike over Benjamin Siegrist from the corner of the box to seal a thoroughly-deserved 1-0 win.

United rarely threatened but there were some nervy moments after Barry Maguire received a second yellow card in the 82nd minute.

The weather also posed a threat to Motherwell’s three points, with the ball holding up on the sodden surface more and more as the second half progressed.

Alexander admitted he was “a little bit” concerned that the game might be abandoned.

“But I’ve seen worse and played in worse,” he said. “I don’t know the pitch that well in these conditions but I do know how much the groundsmen look after it and it held up great.

“It was really tough, but the groundsmen here do a great job. The pitch withstood the battering it got. Fortunately the game could finish.”

Alexander added: “The goal was a brilliant one to win any game of football – a fantastic finish against a top goalkeeper.

“It would have been nice to get the other goal we certainly threatened. It would have given us a little bit of a cushion, because it got a bit nervy, certainly when we went down to 10 men.

“But I think it would have been unjust if we didn’t win. We were very good against a very good team.”

United manager Tam Courts admitted his team were second best.

Courts said: “Pre-deluge we started on the back foot and were tentative and it was almost like we were waiting on Motherwell capitalising.

“That forced us into tactical alterations and a change of shape and substitutions.

“Then the second half with the conditions it became a lottery. We never got the chance to play the type of football we are accustomed to so couldn’t create the chances we expected.

“We resorted to huffing and puffing. We had free-kicks, corners and attempts at goal but didn’t do enough that would be worthy of winning the game.

“Credit to Motherwell, they were excellent and physically dominated situations.”

