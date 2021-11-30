Graham Alexander hails match-winner Tony Watt and Motherwell ground staff

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander praised match-winner Tony Watt and the Fir Park ground staff after their game against Dundee United survived a torrential downpour.

Watt produced a sublime finish in the 12th minute, lofting a first-time strike over Benjamin Siegrist from the corner of the box to seal a thoroughly-deserved 1-0 win.

United rarely threatened but there were some nervy moments after Barry Maguire received a second yellow card in the 82nd minute.

The weather also posed a threat to Motherwell’s three points, with the ball holding up on the sodden surface more and more as the second half progressed.

Alexander admitted he was “a little bit” concerned that the game might be abandoned.

“But I’ve seen worse and played in worse,” he said. “I don’t know the pitch that well in these conditions but I do know how much the groundsmen look after it and it held up great.

“It was really tough, but the groundsmen here do a great job. The pitch withstood the battering it got. Fortunately the game could finish.”

Alexander added: “The goal was a brilliant one to win any game of football – a fantastic finish against a top goalkeeper.

“It would have been nice to get the other goal we certainly threatened. It would have given us a little bit of a cushion, because it got a bit nervy, certainly when we went down to 10 men.

“But I think it would have been unjust if we didn’t win. We were very good against a very good team.”

United manager Tam Courts admitted his team were second best.

Courts said: “Pre-deluge we started on the back foot and were tentative and it was almost like we were waiting on Motherwell capitalising.

“That forced us into tactical alterations and a change of shape and substitutions.

“Then the second half with the conditions it became a lottery. We never got the chance to play the type of football we are accustomed to so couldn’t create the chances we expected.

“We resorted to huffing and puffing. We had free-kicks, corners and attempts at goal but didn’t do enough that would be worthy of winning the game.

“Credit to Motherwell, they were excellent and physically dominated situations.”