Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Leach admits to studying ‘impressive’ Nathan Lyon ahead of Ashes

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 3:21 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 10:47 am
The performances of the “very impressive” Nathan Lyon have formed part of Jack Leach’s preparation for the upcoming Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)
The performances of the “very impressive” Nathan Lyon have formed part of Jack Leach’s preparation for the upcoming Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)

The performances of the “very impressive” Nathan Lyon have formed part of Jack Leach’s preparation for the upcoming Ashes series.

But the left-arm orthodox spinner, speaking after the second day of England’s warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane was washed out, has vowed to rely on his own strengths if selected to take on Australia as his side prepares for the first Test at the Gabba.

“For years I’ve watched Nathan Lyon and he’s very impressive,” Leach told reporters on Wednesday from the Queensland capital.

Nathan Lyon reacts as he bowls
Jack Leach has acknowledged Nathan Lyon’s ability to get more from the conditions than might be expected (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don’t necessarily offer a lot spin-wise he’s found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things.

“They’re the kind of things that I’ve been trying to add in but still sticking to my strengths as well.”

The spinner indicated the return of Ben Stokes and presence of Stokes’ fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes gave him some confidence about being selected for the five-Test series that starts in Brisbane on December 8.

“From the summer, the feedback was that Stokesy not being in the side, not having that all-round option in the top order, kind of made things difficult for me to get in the side,” Leach said.

Ben Stokes hits the ball
Ben Stokes is back in England’s set-up after taking a mental health break (Michael Steele/PA)

“So I think having him back is great. Also having Woakes back … both of them back is hopefully positive for being able to fit in a spinner in, for sure.”

Leach and Stokes combined to help England claim a close one-wicket win at Headingley during the drawn Ashes series in 2019.

Leach smiled when asked if he would ever tire of hearing about his unbeaten score of one on that occasion – when Stokes recorded 135 not out.

“I’m not fed up with the one not out – I don’t think I ever will be, but I guess I want to keep performing for England (and) that’s what it comes down to,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]