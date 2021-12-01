Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s been one hell of a ride’ – Hannah Miley retires from competitive swimming

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 10:45 am
Hannah Miley won gold for Scotland at two Commonwealth Games (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Double Commonwealth champion Hannah Miley has announced her retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 32.

Born in Swindon, Miley won 400 metres medley gold for Scotland in Delhi in 2010 and successfully defended her title when the Games came to Glasgow four years later as well as collecting bronze in the 200m medley.

She represented Great Britain at three Olympics from 2008 to 2016, narrowly missing out on a podium place when finishing fourth in the 400m medley in Rio.

Miley took 400m medley silver at the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai, having claimed European gold in the same event in 2010. She also boasts one silver and three bronze European Championship medals.

She won 400m medley gold at the 2012 World Short Course Championships in Istanbul, having secured silver in the 400m and bronze in the 200m medley in Manchester four years previously, and was crowned 400m medley champion at the European Short Course Championships in 2009 and 2012.

“While this is difficult to write I’ve have made the big decision to announce my retirement from swimming, well competitively at least,” Miley said on Twitter.

Great Britain’s Hannah Miley in action at the 2016 Olympics
“It’s a sport that I will always love and whilst I will be hanging up my racing suit, my goggles will remain in my hand.

“I remember being an eight-year-old swimmer desperate to go to the pool, 24 years later that feeling hasn’t changed.

“Three Olympic Games, double Commonwealth champion, world and European Champion, European record-holder. To stand on the podium and listen to the national anthem for both Great Britain and Team Scotland is indescribable. It’s been one hell of a ride.

“I’ve met and worked with so many wonderful people and would like to thank them all for their time and support. You all know who you are.

“There is one person that I need to thank, my dad. His ingenious ability to think outside the box and groundbreaking analysis has taken my family aka ‘Team Miley’ on the most incredible journey.”

Miley still holds the British record in the women’s 400m individual medley.

Sport – 2010 Commonwealth Games – Day Six – Delhi
“Reflecting on my career, I look back with pride and a smile as I feel like I have achieved everything I possibly could over the last 17 years of international racing,” she added.

“Whilst the Olympic medal eluded me, I still feel satisfied I couldn’t have given it anymore.

“I will always be ‘Smiley Miley’ and can’t wait to see what the world has in store for me next.”

British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice said: “Hannah has been a fantastic, long-serving ambassador for British Swimming, with world and European medals to her name, as well as appearances in finals at three successive Olympic Games.

“On top of that, she was a fantastic leader and a role model for younger athletes too.

“We wish her all the best for the future and whatever she goes on to do next.”

