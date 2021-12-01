Josh Campbell signs new Hibernian deal By Press Association December 1, 2021, 10:45 am Hibernian’s Josh Campbell (right) has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA) Hibernian midfielder Josh Campbell has signed a new deal until the summer of 2025, the club have announced. The 21-year-old academy graduate, who has had loan spells at Airdrieonians, Arbroath and Edinburgh City, has made eight appearances for Jack Ross’ side this season. Ross said: “Josh has been at the club for a number of years and desperately wants to do well for Hibernian FC. “He’s made significant progress compared to where he was this time last season and we’re constantly working to help him develop his game and a consistency in everything he does. “We want to keep our best young players at the club, and we’re pleased that Josh has agreed this new deal with us.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Cove Rangers: Fraser Fyvie on goal trail after midweek match-winning double Striker Lewis Jamieson fired up and ready to repay Caley Thistle in December Chairman John Trew backs new Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar to succeed Jack Ross felt Hibernian did not deserve defeat to Rangers