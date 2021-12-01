Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Stokes ‘fit and hungry for a big series’ ahead of first Ashes Test

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 10:45 am
Ben Stokes was added to England’s Ashes squad in October (Martin Rickett/PA).
Ben Stokes has declared himself “fit and hungry for a big series” ahead of the first Ashes Test.

The all-rounder was not named in the original England squad for the forthcoming series having taken an indefinite break to focus on his mental health and recovery from a fractured finger, but was subsequently added to the group in October.

He then suffered a forearm injury in a net session a few days ago as the squad continued preparations for the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which starts on December 8 – skipper Joe Root later said of that incident that Stokes “seems to have come through it pretty well”.

Stokes was not included in England's original Ashes squad having taken a break to focus on his mental health and recovery from a fractured finger (Barrington Coombs/PA).
A post on Stokes’ official Instagram account on Wednesday showed him doing some work with bat and ball.

And in an accompanying message, he said: “Don’t call it a comeback. Spent some time testing out the finger with @adidasLondon last month.

“Two months ago, I couldn’t hold a bat. With one week to go till the first test, I’m fit and hungry for a big series down under!”

Meanwhile, England spinner Jack Leach has indicated that the return of Stokes and presence of Chris Woakes, another all-rounder, gave him some confidence about being selected for the side.

Jack Leach is also part of England’s squad (Mike Egerton/PA).

Leach, speaking to reporters after the second day of England’s warm-up match against England Lions was washed out, said: “From the summer, the feedback was that Stokesy not being in the side, not having that all-round option in the top order, kind of made things difficult for me to get in the side.

“So I think having him back is great. Also having Woakes back…both of them back is hopefully positive for being able to fit in a spinner in, for sure.”

Leach and Stokes combined to help England claim a close one-wicket win at Headingley during the drawn Ashes series in 2019.

Leach smiled when asked if he would ever tire of hearing about his unbeaten score of one on that occasion – when Stokes recorded 135 not out.

Leach in action during the 2019 Ashes series (John Walton/PA).
“I’m not fed up with the one not out – I don’t think I ever will be, but I guess I want to keep performing for England (and) that’s what it comes down to,” he said.

Leach has also spoken about his admiration for Australia’s Nathan Lyon.

“For years I’ve watched Nathan Lyon and he’s very impressive,” Leach said.

“Just how strong his stock ball is, and, on wickets that don’t necessarily offer a lot spin-wise, he’s found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things.

“They’re the kind of things that I’ve been trying to add in but still sticking to my strengths as well.”

