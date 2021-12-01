Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Four hat-tricks and 10 different scorers – England’s 20-0 Latvia win in numbers

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 10:46 am
England scored a stunning 20 goals on Wednesday (Tim Goode/PA)
England scored a stunning 20 goals on Wednesday (Tim Goode/PA)

England Women were in record-breaking mood as they thrashed Latvia 20-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Doncaster on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the numbers behind their victory.

20 – England’s stunning goal tally, a new national record that eclipses their previous biggest win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

48 – Ellen White’s new England record goals total following her hat-trick in the rout.

Ellen White became England's record goalscorer during the Latvia drubbing
Ellen White became England’s record goalscorer during the Latvia drubbing (Tim Goode/PA)

4 – Number of players who hit hat-tricks. Lauren Hemp netted four times while White, Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo all grabbed three.

10 – Different players to get on the scoresheet. Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Bethany England, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs were the other players to strike.

  • Played: 6
  • Won: 6
  • Goals for: 53
  • Goals against: 0

6 – Assists in the game for Stanway.

53 – The total number of goals England have now scored, without reply, in winning the opening six matches of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal