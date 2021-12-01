Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Roberto Mancini emerges as surprise candidate for United job

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 10:46 am
Italy coach Roberto Mancini (DPA/PA)
What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Roberto Mancini has emerged as a wildcard option to take over at Manchester United next summer. The Italy boss, 57, has a complicated history in the city having previously managed United’s rivals Manchester City.

The suitors are lining up for striker Karim Adeyemi, according to the Mirror. The German has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season for Salzburg and the paper says Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face tough competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez runs with the ball
City have reportedly increased their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez‘s contract. The Sun reports the Algeria winger, 30, has some 18 months left on his current deal and is next on the list to be offered a extension by the reigning Premier League champions.

The Sun cites Italy’s Corriere dello Sport as reporting Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to snatch United’s right-back Diogo Dalot. The manager brought the 22-year-old to Old Trafford in 2018, but the defender has made just 24 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: Spain’s Sport reports Barcelona have given Manchester United the option of signing the 29-year-old Brazil midfielder.

Steven Bergwijn: The Tottenham and Netherlands forward, 24, is wanted on loan by Ajax, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

