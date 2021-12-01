Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hartlepool appoint former defender Graeme Lee as new boss

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 12:15 pm
Graeme Lee has been named Hartlepool boss (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Graeme Lee has been named Hartlepool boss (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hartlepool have named former defender Graeme Lee as their new manager.

Lee rejoins his old club, where he will take up his first managerial role, having worked in the Middlesbrough academy set-up for a number of years.

The appointment of the 43-year-old, who had been Boro’s under-23 coach since summer 2019, follows the departure of Dave Challinor to Stockport a month ago. He will be joined by Michael Nelson as assistant manager.

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh told the club’s website: “It was always the view that we wanted to appoint a manager and coaching team that was modern in their approach, with the capability to build on foundations that have been put in place over recent years.

“Graeme joins us from Middlesbrough FC where has amassed a wealth of experience over a 10-year period and alongside Michael Nelson we believe we have two very forward-thinking coaches that are also strong and capable characters to lead the players and club forward.

“Graeme and Michael also know this level of football remarkably well having captained various sides in the Football league, they are natural leaders and both have a deep connection with our club having played nearly 500 games for Hartlepool United between them.

“I have great confidence that their commitment and work ethic will be second to none and I felt it was critical that we have people in the building who want to go the journey with us, to really unlock this club’s full potential.”

