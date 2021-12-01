Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A look at some of Johanna Konta’s best matches as she retires from tennis

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 1:02 pm
A look at some of Johanna Konta's best matches as she retires from tennis
Johanna Konta has called time on her professional career (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With Johanna Konta’s retirement, the career of Britain’s best female player of the last 30 years comes to an end.

Konta reached three grand slam semi-finals, including at Wimbledon in 2017, and peaked at a high of number four in the world rankings.

Here, the PA news agency picks out six of the 30-year-old’s best matches.

Karolina Pliskova – US Open, 2019

In the last really big moment of her career, Konta fought back from a set and 3-1 down to upset third seed Pliskova 6-7 (1) 6-3 7-5 and become the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals in New York since Jo Durie in 1983. Striking her trademark groundstrokes fiercely, Konta fired 45 winners against her Czech opponent and kept her composure during the big points. Her run was ended by Elina Svitolina in the last eight.

Sloane Stephens – French Open, 2019

Arguably the most impressive achievement of Konta’s career was reaching the French Open semi-finals having never previously won a main-draw match at Roland-Garros. Her quarter-final victory over Sloane Stephens was peak Konta, the British number one hitting the ball with unerring power and accuracy and demolishing former finalist Stephens 6-1 6-4. A semi-final against Marketa Vondrousova represented her best chance of reaching a grand slam final but she could not replicate the performance.

Serena Williams – Silicon Valley Classic, 2018

Serena Williams was not at her best against Konta in 2018
Serena Williams was not at her best against Konta in 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Williams succumbed to the biggest defeat of her professional career when being blown away 6-1 6-0 in less than an hour by Konta in San Jose. Williams, who had returned to the women’s tour earlier that year after giving birth, was way below her best but it was nevertheless a remarkable scoreline. The American later revealed she had been affected by learning just before the match that the man convicted of killing her half-sister Yetunde Price had been released from prison.

Simona Halep – Wimbledon, 2017

Konta was inspired in her victory at Wimbledon against Halep
Konta was inspired in her victory at Wimbledon against Halep (Adam Davy/PA)

Konta, seeded sixth at Wimbledon in the best season of her career, prevailed in a thrilling quarter-final against world number two Halep, winning 6-7 (2) 7-6 (5) 6-4 in two hours and 38 minutes. Underpinned by an impressive serving display, Konta showed guts by sticking to her attacking game-plan and produced 48 winners. Not since Virginia Wade, who won the tournament in 1977, had a British woman reached the last four at Wimbledon. Konta lost to Venus Williams in the last four.

Caroline Wozniacki – Miami Open, 2017

By far the biggest of Konta’s four career titles came in Florida, where she defeated Halep, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki back to back to lift the trophy. Konta overpowered former world number one Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the final, breaking serve six times and clinching match point with a perfect lob. The victory took her to a then career-high ranking of seventh.

Ekaterina Makarova – Australian Open, 2016

Konta broke into the world's top 30 after the 2016 Australian Open
Konta broke into the world’s top 30 after the 2016 Australian Open (Steve Paston/PA)

Playing in the Australian Open’s main draw for the first time, Konta, then 24, came through a marathon fourth-round match against Russian Makarova to win 4-6 6-4 8-6 in just over three hours. Konta went on to become the first British woman in 33 years to reach a grand slam semi-final. She was beaten in straights sets by eventual champion Angelique Kerber but climbed to 28 in the world rankings.

