Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal defender Gabriel fended off baseball bat-wielding thug at his home

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 2:00 pm
Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off a baseball bat-wielding thug who attempted to steal his car (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off a baseball bat-wielding thug who attempted to steal his car (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off a baseball bat-wielding thug who attempted to steal his car.

The 23-year-old had just returned to his home in Barnet, north London, when he was approached by three men as he got out of his car on August 20.

One of the men, Abdi Muse, 26, was armed with a baseball bat.

The men ordered Gabriel to give them his car keys, but the Brazilian refused to do so.

Footage of the incident has now been released which shows the ensuing struggle between Gabriel and the men as he fended them off.

The men fled with his keys but left the car behind in the garage.

Muse was later arrested, and he was jailed at Harrow Crown Court in November for five years after admitting robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Reacting to the incident, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said you have to give “credit” to Gabriel.

“It’s not a nice thing to go through, when you have family involved and they’re trying to access your house,” he said.

“Gabby showed a lot of character, you see the reaction that he had straight away. Credit to the boy. After that he was fine.

“He was shocked and obviously he wanted to change a few things in his life to make sure that didn’t happen again.”

Arteta added that Arsenal supported Gabriel in the wake of the robbery.

“The club gave him all the support that was needed to try and help him forget about the situation, learn about it and move on”, he said.

Gabriel joined the Gunners from Lille for £27million last year.

At the time of the robbery he had been sidelined with a knee injury, but he has since made 10 Premier League appearances for the club.

It was not the first time that an Arsenal player has had to face off against robbers.

Two armed men attempted to rob expensive watches from defender Sead Kolasinac and midfielder Mesut Ozil in Hampstead, north-west London, in 2019.

However, Kolasinac fought back and was able to jump into a car driven by Ozil.

Ozil then drove them from the ambush as the would-be robbers pursued them on a moped.

The pair were able to escape, but only after their vehicle sustained damage from stones thrown by their pursuers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]