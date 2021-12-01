Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic return for Celtic’s game with Hearts By Press Association December 1, 2021, 3:14 pm Nir Bitton is back for Celtic (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) Fit-again midfielders Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic return to the Celtic squad for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts at Parkhead on Thursday night. Defender Carl Starfelt (hamstring) and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) are still out. Long-term injury victim Christopher Jullien (knee) and fellow defender Greg Taylor (shoulder) are working their way back to fitness. Hearts will be without Beni Baningime after the midfielder was carried off with an ankle injury in Saturday’s win over St Mirren. Defender Taylor Moore returns from suspension. Wing-back Alex Cochrane is expected to be restored to the starting line-up after being rested at the weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Hearts clash too early to be ‘statement game’, says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could freshen up Hoops line-up for Aberdeen visit Tom Rogic and Carl Starfeldt close to Celtic comebacks Celtic’s Europa League hopes ended by defeat to Bayer Leverkusen