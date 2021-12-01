Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Celtic summer signing Josip Juranovic enjoying life in Glasgow

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 3:30 pm
Celtic’s Josip Juranovic having the best time at Parkhead (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Celtic’s Josip Juranovic having the best time at Parkhead (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Josip Juranovic is having the time of his life at Celtic.

The 26-year-old Croatia right-back signed from Legia Warsaw on a five-year deal in August albeit he has played most of his football under Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou at left-back.

Ahead of the visit of Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Thursday night, where second-placed Celtic will look to stretch their two-point lead over the chasing Jambos, Juranovic spoke in glowing terms of his time in Glasgow.

He said: “Celtic is a big name in Europe. The city is beautiful, the people are great, everyone here at the club is wonderful.

“Really, it is the best time of my life because we are playing well, we are like a family and we support each other.

“We are improving every game and day-by-day at training, we want to keep track of what the manager wants from us and you can see on the pitch we are giving 100 per cent and that is the most important thing.”

Juranovic confirmed he sees his long-term future at Celtic as a right-back and explained the difference in positions: “For now it is going well. We play so many games that in my head now I am a left-back but just for now.

“It is a little different. Now I am looking over my right shoulder, when I am right-back I am always looking over my left shoulder but it is most important that we are playing well.”

Postecoglou, however, was making no promises, saying: “I am glad he sees a long-term future, that is the main thing and I am pretty sure Josip will allow me to select the team rather than him making the decisions. We will see how we go.”

