Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Elliot Daly set for Saracens return after four-month injury absence

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 4:18 pm
Saracens and England back Elliot Daly (Tess Derry/PA)
Saracens and England back Elliot Daly (Tess Derry/PA)

Elliot Daly could make his return from injury when Saracens tackle Gallagher Premiership rivals Exeter on Saturday.

The England back has not played since the British and Irish Lions’ second Test defeat against South Africa four months ago.

He underwent surgery on returning home to resolve a stress fracture.

Wales v England – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Elliot Daly in action for England against Wales (David Davies/PA)

But 29-year-old Daly, who has won 52 England caps, took part in Saracens’ warm-up ahead of their Premiership appointment with Sale Sharks last weekend.

And asked about the player’s fitness, Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said: “He is available for selection this weekend.”

It is a big boost for the Premiership title challengers, who currently lie second in the table, seven points and three places above Exeter.

Daly’s potential return comes with Saracens missing the services of injured England stars Owen Farrell and Jamie George.

But they will head to Sandy Park after losing one league game in eight starts this term, and their England international number eight Billy Vunipola in blistering form.

McCall added: “It is a series of games that Billy has put together.

“He has been playing 80 minutes for us every week, he is in great shape, he is playing really good rugby.

“He kind of sets the emotional tone for the team, and I’ve no doubt that he will be right at the heart of that again on Saturday afternoon.”

Saracens meet Exeter for the first time since September 2020, having returned to English rugby’s top flight this season after being relegated last year and fined more than £5million for persistent salary cap breaches.

Mark McCall File Photo
Saracens rugby director Mark McCall (Ashley Western/PA)

Exeter lost the 2018 and 2019 Premiership finals to Saracens at Twickenham and were among the fiercest critics of Saracens’ behaviour.

Asked about motivation, McCall said: “I think we try to keep it on an even keel. We try not to hype things up too much.

“We want to be a really consistent team who don’t pick and choose when we get more motivated than when we don’t.

“There are obviously games certain individuals are going to really enjoy getting up for, and for some people that might be Exeter.

“Our motivation is very inward in lots of ways. We’ve got a really good group who care a lot about what they do and a lot about each other, and that has served us well down the years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal