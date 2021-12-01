Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

I don’t care – Ronnie O’Sullivan not concerned about winning UK Championship

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 5:30 pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugged his way into the UK quarter-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugged his way into the UK quarter-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan may be closing in on more snooker history in York but the 45-year-old continues to give the distinct impression he would rather be anywhere else than on the cusp of a record eighth UK snooker title.

After reeling off the last four frames to sink Noppon Saengkham 6-3 and reach the quarter-finals, O’Sullivan insisted he had no interest in his performance, and shrugged off the prospect of claiming the crown on his 46th birthday on Sunday.

O’Sullivan insisted: “I don’t care – if I win it, great, and if I don’t it will have no impact on my life and what I do. If anything I’d rather be sitting with Jimmy (White), having a laugh.

“I really don’t celebrate birthdays to be honest. I don’t get excited by that either. I get excited by my work and some little projects I’m working on.”

Even a break of 120 to wrap up a tight contest in which he had looked out-of-sorts in the early stages failed to kindle any evident enthusiasm in O’Sullivan, who will return for his last eight match on Friday.

“I’m just happy to be through and still in the tournament,” added O’Sullivan. “It is what it is out there. I really haven’t got a clue how it all works.

“I don’t care, I really have no interest. I’m going to have a couple of Guinnesses tonight and a bit of mulled wine and some nice food.”

O’Sullivan fell behind three times in the early stages and looked set for a battle with Saengkham who sunk an outrageous long red before a 57 clearance wiped out a significant O’Sullivan advantage and nudged him into a 3-2 lead.

But the Thai missed a series of good chances to extend his lead to 4-2 and O’Sullivan took full advantage, reeling off the next four frames, which also included a break of 74, to book his place in the last eight.

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Nine – York Barbican
Ronnie O’Sullivan is chasing a record eighth UK title (Martin Rickett/PA)

A slew of big-name departures have left O’Sullivan as the overwhelming favourite to extend his own record to eight titles, but he typically dismissed the expectations ahead of a potential last eight clash with Kyren Wilson.

“I don’t feel like I have a rival,” added O’Sullivan. “I feel like I’m sitting on the sidelines watching everything that’s going on, and I’ve got a great front row seat.”

China’s Zhao Xintong joined O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals after holding firm to claim a 6-4 win over veteran Peter Lines.

The 51-year-old recovered from 4-1 down to haul the tie back level before Zhao, rated by many as one of the hottest prospects in the sport, produced breaks of 92 and 67 to seal his place in the last eight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal