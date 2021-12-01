Lijnders’ assist and Konta calls it a day – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association December 1, 2021, 5:52 pm Pep Lijnders and Johanna Konta (Nick Potts/Zac Goodwin/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1. Football A special assist for Pep Lijnders. Pep Lijnders with a special assist in the staff match 👀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JOkckxqA7W— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021 Record-breaker Ellen White felt grateful. Where do I even start 😅 I don’t think any words can describe how I am feeling right now! 100 caps & breaking the record! I have always idolised the legend that is @kelly_smith10 🥰I literally couldn’t love this team & our fans anymore!Thank you ❤️#lionesses pic.twitter.com/s2V8PC61YM— Ellen White (@ellsbells89) December 1, 2021 Manchester United reflected on Marcus Rashford’s debut. A #PL debut we could never forget 🤩🔥⚡️ @MarcusRashford #MUFC | #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/Guev7sT0cz— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 1, 2021 Well said, Liam Cooper. Great win under the lights. Football is for everyone 🌈 MOT pic.twitter.com/Yr64UH1VSR— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) December 1, 2021 Leeds’ players were happy with their last-gasp win. Massive win 🤩 well battled from the lads and another step in the right direction. Let’s go! #MOT pic.twitter.com/JE1Jduasks— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) December 1, 2021 This team and these fans never give up. We had faith until the end and together we achieved 3 important points.MOTEste equipo y esta afición nunca se rinden. Ayer tuvimos fe hasta el final y juntos conseguimos tres puntos importantísimos. pic.twitter.com/KfINyytV6v— Diego Llorente (@diego_2llorente) December 1, 2021 🥶😅🚫 https://t.co/t98TUKWTIY— Illan Meslier (@MeslierIllan) December 1, 2021 Alan Shearer looked back on a worldie. My best, I think…. Not my fav though. Against Pompey my fav 🙋🏼♂️— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 1, 2021 Jamie Carragher had a laugh. It was more than five! @Osman21Leon 😂😂 #EVELIV https://t.co/t4Gi3yp7gh— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 1, 2021 Mason Mount reflected on precious time with “little legend” Tony. What a little legend. Loved that time with you, Tony 💙There is no room for child abuse of any kind… we’ll continue to keep fighting against this crime.➡️ https://t.co/LvNS7Ly5Ls https://t.co/6KNfDKBhdQ— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) December 1, 2021 Happy birthday. Happy Birthday, Neil Warnock 🎈#CPFC pic.twitter.com/slQ8ICseGO— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 1, 2021 Liverpool recalled the appointment of Bill Shankly as manager, on this day in 1959. On this day in 1959, the great Bill Shankly was appointed manager of the Reds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vmL3BHLAue— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021 Cricket Virat Kohli stayed put. A special bond with this amazing team. The journey continues ❤️ @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/8GohpQzlyf— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 1, 2021 “The amazing journey at RCB continues. 3 more years with this franchise that means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come.” – @imVkohliWe and the RCB fans love you too, King Kohli. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/63rkMcPcCO— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 1, 2021 Michael Vaughan’s trip Down Under was delayed. I've had to delay my flight to Australia until next week because of a positive Covid test, which is frustrating. But at least I'll avoid the rain in Brisbane for a few days! And I'll be no more under cooked than both teams when I get there.!! #Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 1, 2021 Tennis Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis. A little update from me 👋 pic.twitter.com/L1tpjDHW1o— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) December 1, 2021 Congratulations on a wonderful career @JohannaKonta 🙌 https://t.co/0wFS0bpqFi pic.twitter.com/a9E9DLSO2Q— Team GB (@TeamGB) December 1, 2021 Thanks for the memories…Join us in celebrating @JohannaKonta's incredible career#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ik7JebfK4P— LTA (@the_LTA) December 1, 2021 Golf Lee Westwood worked on his swing. Swing specific speed work⏱#GolfSwing #Speed #Workout #GolfWorkout #GolfTrainingAid #Exercise pic.twitter.com/wxAWJgLnJ6— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) December 1, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Focus helped Johanna Konta become Britain’s best female player for 30 years Ferdinand v Carragher and Williams nods off – Monday’s sporting social David Ginola motivates, Kevin Sinfield inspires – Tuesday’s sporting social Antonio’s screamer and Raducanu wraps up 2021 – Wednesday’s sporting social