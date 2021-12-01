Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United reveal make-up of club’s new Fans’ Advisory Board

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 8:13 pm
Seven fan representatives have been appointed to Manchester United’s new Fans’ Advisory Board (Alex Pantling/PA)
Manchester United have announced the make-up of their newly launched Fans’ Advisory Board.

The club’s co-chairman Joel Glazer discussed its creation in June in what was his first fan forum in 15 years. His participation came after the angry reaction of fans to the much-maligned Super League and protests that postponed a Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The newly-formed board consists of seven representatives, who will each sit for two full seasons, from a range of backgrounds who have been appointed on a voluntary basis.

Christopher Saad, an experienced barrister and life-long United fan, and Richard Arnold, the club’s group managing director, will co-chair the board.

The board will meet four times a year with five senior club leaders who have also become permanent members, and Glazer is set to attend the first meeting next month.

A statement from United said: “The Fans’ Advisory Board is designed to create a channel for in-depth board-level consultation, with a focus on long-term strategic issues, including stadium development.

“It will operate in parallel with the Fans’ Forum, which will continue to focus on operational issues affecting fans.”

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche added: “The launch of the Fans’ Advisory Board is an historic step to ensure that the supporters’ perspective is always heard and understood right up to the highest levels of the club.

“This will improve decision-making and reduce the risk of conflict with fans on the most important issues.

“We agree with the independent Fan-Led Review of Football Governance that fans must have a strong voice in the running of the game, and we believe that our Fans’ Advisory Board and proposed Fans’ Share Scheme are consistent with that important goal.

“We are delighted to have attracted such a high calibre of individuals to the board, all with a strong passion for United combined with the skills to advocate on behalf of fans.

“I am looking forward to working with Chris (Saad) and the other representatives to get the board up and running and establish a key role for it at the heart of the club.”

