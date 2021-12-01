Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure working with Tottenham academy

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 10:34 pm
Yaya Toure is working with Tottenham’s academy this week as he builds towards his coaching badges (Martin Rickett/PA)
Yaya Toure is working with Tottenham’s academy this week as he builds towards his coaching badges (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is working with Tottenham’s academy this week as he builds towards his coaching badges.

The 38-year-old, who played 316 times for City between 2010 and 2018, started at Hotspur Way on Wednesday to gain more experience.

It is understood he will spend a couple of days a week at the club as he continues towards his A License, though there is no set time.

Toure will work in a department overseen by academy manager Dean Rastrick, working alongside Chris Powell, and will have no direct involvement with the first team.

There is a promising crop of youngsters in the Spurs academy, with 17-year-old striker Dane Scarlett tipped for big things while Dilan Markanday recently became the first British-Asian player to represent the first team.

The Ivorian, who retired from playing in 2020, has previously spent time working with QPR and most recently the FAW, and has held coaching positions at Ukrainian club Olimpik Donetsk and Russian side Akhmat Grozny.

However, with his family located in London, Toure was keen to build his experience closer to them and has found Spurs to be accommodating.

