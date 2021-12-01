Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Siegrist urges Dundee United to ‘get it right’ for Celtic after midweek no-show

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 10:34 pm
Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist admits they need to “puff their chest out” and look forward to Sunday’s visit of Celtic after failing to turn up against Motherwell.

Siegrist was only beaten by a piece of brilliance from Tony Watt but Motherwell had a series of other chances in their 1-0 win at Fir Park on Tuesday night while the visitors never seriously threatened.

Siegrist said: “We don’t even get to be disappointed because we would have had to turn up. You get disappointed when you are doing your best and it’s not going your way but we didn’t turn up. We were second best all game.

“We have got to regroup and get it right for the next game.

“Any game is the best opportunity to make amends for the individual performance, the team performance, and for our mentality.

“There is only one way forward, which is to regroup this week, look forward to the next game, puff our chest out and give it our best shot.”

