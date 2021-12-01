Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin bemoans St Mirren’s lack of cutting edge

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 10:44 pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin’s side drew again (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin’s side drew again (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin bemoaned familiar failings from his team after a goalless draw with Ross County.

Saints had 27 efforts at goal against the cinch Premiership bottom club in Paisley but recorded their eighth draw of the season.

Goodwin said: “I don’t think there will be a team in the league tonight that have had more attempts on goal than we had.

“Of the 25 or so shots, nine or 10 of those are on target. You could give credit to the opposition and say the goalkeeper has made a couple of decent saves and the defenders have made some good blocks.

“But if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net, it’s very simple, you don’t win games of football.

“We have had eight draws out of 16 games and of those eight I can think of four off the top of my head which we should have won comfortably. I can’t keep saying the same thing time and time again.

“I give credit to the players. The first half was terrible, a really poor spectacle from both teams. The second half I thought we were excellent and so on top.

“County did look a threat in the last 10 minutes on the break because of the amount of bodies we were committing forward. But it’s a far better point for Ross County than us because we should have been out of sight.”

County boss Malky Mackay was indeed satisfied with the point as his side continued their improving results with just one defeat in their past five games now.

Mackay said: “I thought first half we had a real good go at them and had the better chances. I think Jim would accept that.

“After half-time they came out really strongly at us and we had to defend for our lives.

“We had some calm heads and made some chances near the end. So for the layman, probably a really good game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal