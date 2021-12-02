Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez confident Everton can ride the storm despite poor results

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 9:02 am
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after a Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rafael Benitez took the job at Everton knowing he would be in for a tough time but even the savvy former Liverpool manager could not have expected his job to be under threat after less than four months.

However, a 4-1 Merseyside derby humbling extended their run without a win to eight matches – their worst sequence since 1999 – and only two points in that time has left the side in 14th place just five points above the bottom three.

Despite his Red connections Benitez has largely escaped aggravation from the Goodison crowd and even when Diogo Jota lashed in Liverpool’s fourth with 11 minutes to go supporters’ anger was primarily directed at those above him with chants of “Sack the board”.

Referee Paul Tierney walks through smoke after a flare lands on the pitch as Liverpool celebrate their third goal
At the final whistle both chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands were targeted for abuse those fans who had not left early, but while the fans may be angry with the club’s failure to progress under the ownership of billionaire Farhad Moshiri it is invariably the manager who carries the can.

In the summer Benitez was the choice of Moshiri, who it is understood will attend Monday’s now pivotal visit of Arsenal, and he remains confident things will turn around once he has the likes of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and centre-back Yerry Mina fit.

He also hopes to be able to spend in January, although Moshiri has spent over £500m on players since arriving in 2016 and the club appear to be worse off.

“The difference is we are selling players and making big profits and investing the money so in our case you cannot blame the owner for spending money,” said the Spaniard.

“I have been in Newcastle and the owner wasn’t spending money. In January hopefully the team are not depending on two or three players coming back as we are at the moment.

“January is a difficult window and there are not too many players available but when you have money to spend you have to do it properly.”

Benitez is clinging to the hope the effort his players are putting in will somehow get them through as he is seriously short of quality while he awaits the return of Calvert-Lewin, who has not played since August 28 because of thigh problem.

“I think it is important to understand what you are expecting when I came here,” he added.

“Everyone was telling me the fans are expecting the players will give everything.

“Then after that you have to compare this team missing three key players (Calvert-Lewin, Mina and the recently-returned Abdoulaye Doucoure).

“Any team missing three key players for a period of time – players who were scoring goals last season – and making mistakes in defence will lose.

“The the only way for us is to get these players coming back and recover mentally.

“I still have confidence we can do well.”

