Chris Maxwell edging towards full fitness as Blackpool face Luton

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 9:35 am
Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is closing in on a first-team return (Tim Markland/PA)
Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is closing in on a first-team return (Tim Markland/PA)

Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is closing in on a return after two months out but is unlikely to be thrown back into Sky Bet Championship action against Luton.

The Wales international tasted his first action since tearing a quadricep against Blackburn in October by featuring in a behind-closed-doors match against Huddersfield’s B-team this week.

Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery was dropped to the bench for last week’s defeat at Birmingham and the club’s top-scorer will hope for a return to the starting line-up.

Richard Keogh has been out since November 3 but has resumed training and is in the frame to return, while Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward remain long-term absentees.

Luton defender Glen Rea could start again after featuring for the first time since October in last weekend’s loss against Cardiff.

Amari’i Bell also returned against the Bluebirds and will hope to keep his spot in defence.

But Hatters boss Nathan Jones may switch his side up again after admitting he regretted making five changes in the 2-1 defeat.

Fred Onyedinma, Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell were among those dropped to the bench and could be brought back into the side in a bid to end a four-match winless run.

