Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ash Hunter remains suspended as Salford take on Chesterfield in FA Cup tie

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 12:10 pm
Ash Hunter is still suspended (Nick Potts/PA)
Ash Hunter is still suspended (Nick Potts/PA)

Salford remain without the suspended Ash Hunter for the televised FA Cup tie with non-league Chesterfield.

The midfielder was sent off in the draw with Bristol Rovers on November 23 and serves the second of a three-match ban.

Matty Willock also received a red card in that game and, although it was rescinded, he did not make the matchday squad for last week’s win over Oldham.

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley has returned to Preston following his six-week emergency loan, while Corrie Ndaba, Luke Burgess, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson all remain sidelined.

National League side Chesterfield have injury issues.

Jeff King is out until the middle of January, joining the likes of Haydn Hollis, Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire, George Carline, Tom Denton, Akwasi Asante and Joe Rowley on the sidelines.

Manny Oyeleke is a doubt after coming off at half-time of the 2-2 draw against Altrincham with a knock.

Jack Clarke and Danny Rowe could return, while Fraser Kerr is expected to be back from illness and Calvin Miller is available after suspension.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal