Ash Hunter remains suspended as Salford take on Chesterfield in FA Cup tie

Salford remain without the suspended Ash Hunter for the televised FA Cup tie with non-league Chesterfield.

The midfielder was sent off in the draw with Bristol Rovers on November 23 and serves the second of a three-match ban.

Matty Willock also received a red card in that game and, although it was rescinded, he did not make the matchday squad for last week’s win over Oldham.

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley has returned to Preston following his six-week emergency loan, while Corrie Ndaba, Luke Burgess, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson all remain sidelined.

National League side Chesterfield have injury issues.

Jeff King is out until the middle of January, joining the likes of Haydn Hollis, Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire, George Carline, Tom Denton, Akwasi Asante and Joe Rowley on the sidelines.

Manny Oyeleke is a doubt after coming off at half-time of the 2-2 draw against Altrincham with a knock.

Jack Clarke and Danny Rowe could return, while Fraser Kerr is expected to be back from illness and Calvin Miller is available after suspension.