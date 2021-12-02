Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

FA charges Crystal Palace and Aston Villa over player conduct

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 12:15 pm
A Marvelous Nakamba foul on Wilfried Zaha was part of the incident (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A Marvelous Nakamba foul on Wilfried Zaha was part of the incident (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have been charged by the Football Association following their Premier League match on Saturday.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure that players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred early in the second half of the game at Selhurst Park, which Villa won 2-1.

Palace tempers frayed when they saw an opportunity to equalise denied when referee Michael Salisbury blew his whistle for a foul by Marvelous Nakamba on Wilfried Zaha and missed the advantage Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher had created.

Then, shortly afterwards, Villa players reacted to Luka Milivojevic hauling down Ollie Watkins as he cut through on goal.

An FA statement said: “Crystal Palace FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 as it allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 54th and 55th minutes of the game.

“Aston Villa FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 55th minute of the game and it has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1.

“Both clubs have until Monday to provide their respective responses to these charges.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]