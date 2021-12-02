Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Colchester missing Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman for FA Cup clash with Wigan

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 12:16 pm
Frank Nouble has a knee injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Frank Nouble has a knee injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Colchester are set to be without Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman for the FA Cup second-round tie with Wigan on Sunday.

Striker Nouble is awaiting the results of a scan on a knee injury, while manager Hayden Mullins said Eastman is quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

The duo join a lengthy absentee list, with Shamal George dealing with a rib problem and Ryan Clampin, Gene Kennedy and Brendan Wiredu all sidelined with knee injuries.

Colchester will check on Charlie Daniels, who was an unused substitute in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy game as he dealt with a muscle strain.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson is expected to revert to his strongest side after making nine changes for their midweek Papa John’s Trophy game.

Joe Bennett belatedly made his Latics debut on Tuesday, coming through 68 minutes unscathed on his return from injury, and is pushing to be one of the few to keep their places against Colchester.

Youngster Scott Smith was forced off with an ankle injury in that game, but would have been unlikely to keep his place this weekend anyway, while forward Stephen Humphrys scored his first goal since August and will hope for another chance to start.

Striker Charlie Wyke remains sidelined following his collapse in training last week.

