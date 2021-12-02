Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goalkeeper Aynsley Pears in line to start for Blackburn against Preston

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 12:22 pm
Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is set to be named in starting line-up (PA Images/Nick Potts)
Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is set to be named in starting line-up (PA Images/Nick Potts)

Aynsley Pears is set to start in goal for Blackburn in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship derby with Preston at Ewood Park.

The former Middlesbrough goalkeeper stepped up for the last 35 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Stoke after Thomas Kaminski went down injured.

Pears, making his first appearance since January, contributed to a second successive Rovers clean sheet and looks certain to keep his spot as manager Tony Mowbray awaits the result of Kaminski’s scan.

Mowbray, whose side are unbeaten in their last four matches, expects midfielder Joe Rothwell to be fit after also being forced off against Stoke and must decide whether to recall striker Tyrhys Dolan against his former club after being a substitute last Saturday.

German centre-back Patrick Bauer is back in contention for Preston after missing last weekend’s draw against Fulham due to a hamstring and Achilles problem.

Liam Lindsay stepped in for him and impressed but manager Frankie McAvoy says Bauer has trained this week and is available for selection.

McAvoy will make a late call on Tom Barkhuizen and Andrew Hughes, who were both forced off against the Cottagers, and says he has other issues to resolve before finalising his line-up.

Matthew Olosunde could feature after coming through a reserve game in midweek but Declan Rudd, Izzy Brown, Josh Murphy and Connor Wickham remain sidelined.

