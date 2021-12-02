Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tomas Soucek vows to add to goal tally after ending drought against Brighton

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 12:46 pm
Tomas Soucek scored against Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tomas Soucek has vowed to stay on the goal trail for West Ham after ending his drought against Brighton.

Czech Republic midfielder Soucek was West Ham’s joint top scorer last season, alongside striker Michail Antonio, with 10 goals.

But Soucek found the net for only the second time for his club this season – and the first time in 18 matches – in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw.

“I was happy to score the goal and help the team at the start,” he said.

“It has been a long time since I scored, in the first game of the season, so I hope I will add many goals in the future.”

West Ham were unable to add to Soucek’s first-half header and paid the price a minute from time when Neal Maupay equalised for Brighton with a spectacular overhead kick.

“We were winning 1-0 and maybe should have had the second goal but we conceded, so we are disappointed,” added Soucek.

“It’s frustrating because it was one we wanted to win. It was a bad goal for us. I have to say it was a nice goal, but it was our mistake and we should play better than that.

“We should keep the ball better and maybe we didn’t deserve to win for our performance, but we were so close so it’s disappointing.”

The Brighton match was the first of nine West Ham face in December, with leaders Chelsea the visitors on Saturday lunchtime.

“I look forward to this period because we only play games,” said Soucek.

“It’s the best time for us and I look forward to every game, and it’s another important one for us against Chelsea on Saturday.”

