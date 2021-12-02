Jimmy Keohane injury blow for Rochdale ahead of Plymouth tie

Jimmy Keohane will definitely miss Rochdale’s FA Cup clash with League One Plymouth on Sunday after suffering a broken foot.

Boss Robbie Stockdale confirmed that Keohane, who had to come off in the first half of the draw with Stevenage, faces up to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Conor Grant replaced Keohane in that game before starting against Exeter last time out, and could keep his place.

Alex Newby missed the Exeter game after sustaining a groin injury in training and it remains to be seen whether he will return.

Brendan Galloway remains sidelined for Plymouth.

The Zimbabwe international missed last weekend’s defeat to Wigan after being carried off on a stretcher against Wycombe.

George Cooper is nearing full fitness and could be involved in this second-round tie.

Long-term absentees James Bolton and Niall Ennis are continuing to work their way back from injury.