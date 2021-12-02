Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Wilkinson hoping to start for Yeovil against former club Stevenage

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 2:16 pm
Former Stevenage defender Luke Wilkinson could face his old club this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
Captain Luke Wilkinson is eyeing a return to the starting XI as Yeovil face his former side Stevenage in Saturday evening’s televised FA Cup second-round clash.

Darren Sarll hopes to welcome back the 31-year-old defender, who made over 100 appearances for the visitors before joining the Glovers in 2019, after he came on for the final two minutes in their midweek win at Wrexham following illness.

The in-form National League side face their League Two opponents on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Striker Reuben Reid has recently returned to training and could be in line to feature but the match might come too soon for defender Jack Robinson, while Mark Little continues his recovery from a long-term injury and winger Tom Knowles may miss out again.

Former Exeter boss Paul Tisdale takes charge of Stevenage for his second match following Tuesday’s penalties defeat to Sutton in the EFL Trophy.

It is hoped Luke Prosser, who has missed the last three games through illness, could return and be restored to the defence if he proves his match fitness.

Jake Taylor returned last time out after sustaining an injury in the 1-0 victory over Colchester on November 20, but fellow midfielder Chris Lines missed out midweek and may remain sidelined.

The Boro, whose league match at Tranmere last weekend was postponed following storm damage, are struggling in the English fourth tier and sit just three points above the relegation zone following a run of just one win in their last eight league outings.

