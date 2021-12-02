Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Fleck set to return to training after collapse on pitch against Reading

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 3:12 pm
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck could resume training next week (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck could resume training next week (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is expected to resume training next week following his worrying collapse on the pitch at Reading.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure during the second half of the Blades’ win at the Madejski Stadium on November 23, and sat out Sunday’s 2-0 home victory over Bristol City – a match he was actually suspended for after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against the Royals.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom delivered a positive update on Fleck in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

He said: “He’s been in again today. He’s got the all clear from the specialists so we’re going to introduce him into training next week.

“He’s been doing some running with (sports scientist) Lee McMahon and hopefully we’ll have him back next week.”

Heckingbottom’s side travel to Cardiff this weekend and then host QPR on December 13, when Fleck could return to the squad.

