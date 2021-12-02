Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Coventry hope Michael Rose and Gustavo Hamer are available against West Brom

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 3:33 pm
Gustavo Hamer will have his foot injury assessed (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gustavo Hamer will have his foot injury assessed (Mike Egerton/PA)

Coventry will hope to have Michael Rose and Gustavo Hamer back in contention when they host West Brom.

Both players missed the draw at Bournemouth, with Rose sidelined due to illness and Hamer nursing a foot injury.

Sky Blues top scorer Viktor Gyokeres could be in line for a recall after starting on the bench against the Cherries.

Fellow striker Martyn Waghorn and defender Jake Clarke-Salter remain out with shoulder and Achilles problems, respectively.

West Brom are without Jayson Molumby following his red card against Nottingham Forest.

His absence leaves Baggies boss Valerien Ismael short of options in midfield with Jake Livermore also suspended. Livermore will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Robert Snodgrass has missed the last three games but Ismael has confirmed it is not injury related.

With Championship leaders Fulham playing second-placed Bournemouth this weekend, West Brom will feel a first win in five league matches is vital to getting their automatic promotion hopes back on track.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal