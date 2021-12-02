Coventry hope Michael Rose and Gustavo Hamer are available against West Brom

Coventry will hope to have Michael Rose and Gustavo Hamer back in contention when they host West Brom.

Both players missed the draw at Bournemouth, with Rose sidelined due to illness and Hamer nursing a foot injury.

Sky Blues top scorer Viktor Gyokeres could be in line for a recall after starting on the bench against the Cherries.

Fellow striker Martyn Waghorn and defender Jake Clarke-Salter remain out with shoulder and Achilles problems, respectively.

West Brom are without Jayson Molumby following his red card against Nottingham Forest.

His absence leaves Baggies boss Valerien Ismael short of options in midfield with Jake Livermore also suspended. Livermore will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Robert Snodgrass has missed the last three games but Ismael has confirmed it is not injury related.

With Championship leaders Fulham playing second-placed Bournemouth this weekend, West Brom will feel a first win in five league matches is vital to getting their automatic promotion hopes back on track.