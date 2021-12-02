Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Grigg to be assessed ahead of Rotherham's FA Cup clash with Stockport

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 4:20 pm
On-loan Sunderland striker Will Grigg sustained a buttock injury midweek (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rotherham will assess Will Grigg ahead of Friday’s FA Cup tie with Stockport.

The on-loan Sunderland striker – who would be eligible to play – sustained a buttock injury in midweek, which boss Paul Warne says has left him looking “a bit like Kim Kardashian”.

The Millers have no other fresh injury concerns so Warne must decide how strong to go against the National League side that knocked out Bolton in the first round.

Angus MacDonald has recently returned to first-team training after a long lay-off for an unspecified problem, but he will not be involved.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor believes his side will have to be at their best against the Millers, who are on a club-record 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

He told reporters in a pre-match media call: “We are positive, we are going to try and win the game. It might be for the first time that we have to win the game in a different manner, dependent on what is thrown at us.

“We think we can cause them problems and that will be the mindset going into it. We know we will have to be at our best, we will leave everything out there but it is something we are willing to do.”

Tom Walker is cup-tied having played for Altrincham in a previous round so Challinor could keep faith with the same XI that thumped Wealdstone 4-1 in the league last week, where Ollie Crankshaw grabbed a hat-trick.

