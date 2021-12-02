Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Brighton hit by triple injury blow

By Press Association
December 2, 2021
Jeremy Sarmiento limped off against West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Jeremy Sarmiento limped off against West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter is counting the cost of Wednesday night’s dramatic 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Neal Maupay’s last-minute overhead kick may have earned the Seagulls a valuable point, but they lost three players to injury who will now miss Saturday’s trip to Southampton.

Teenage winger Jeremy Sarmiento was handed a full Premier League debut but it lasted just 13 minutes before he hobbled off with a hamstring injury.

Defender Adam Webster was another first-half casualty after suffering a calf problem which forced him off.

And the Seagulls finished with 10 men after Potter had used all of his substitutes, with Adam Lallana limping off with a leg injury which means he will miss out against his old club.

“There’s no good news, but no bad news either,” said Potter. “It’s still early days in terms of assessing everything.

“There’s nothing to report, other than all those three will not be available at the weekend. But as for the extent of the injuries, I haven’t got that information yet.”

Maupay’s wonder-strike, which cancelled out a first-half header from Tomas Soucek, ended a seven-match goal-scoring drought for the French frontman.

The 25-year-old was the main target of the Brighton boo boys after missing chances in the goalless draw with Leeds last weekend, but he retained the backing of his manager.

Potter added: “The challenge of this league, especially when you are playing as a forward, is that you can go games without scoring. It can happen.

“I could name other players of a far higher profile than Neal who are going without goals. It’s the nature of the competition and how you deal with it as a human being.

“It’s the process you have to go through to develop, to become a better player and a better person, and that’s something we’re helping him with.”

