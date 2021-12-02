Joe Riley to miss Carlisle’s clash with Shrewsbury

Carlisle will be without Joe Riley for their FA Cup second-round clash with Shrewsbury.

The midfielder sustained a shoulder injury in last weekend’s much-needed victory over Walsall and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The news comes as a blow to United, with Riley only having returned to the side last Saturday after a foot injury.

Magnus Norman (leg), Josh Dixon, Lewis Alessandra (both foot) and Lukas Jensen (wrist) could all be missing again.

Shrewsbury are awaiting final verdicts on three players ahead of the match.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) and Aaron Pierre (knee) have both missed the last two matches, while Rekeil Pyke was forced off during the first half against Charlton last weekend, also with a hamstring problem.

None of the trio have yet been ruled out, but the game will come too soon for Josh Daniels, who is at least back on the grass as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Midfielder David Davis serves the second of a four-match ban after an appeal against the red card he was shown against Sunderland last week was rejected.