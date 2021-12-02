Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Riley to miss Carlisle’s clash with Shrewsbury

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 4:40 pm
Carlisle’s Joe Riley misses out through injury (Joe Giddens/PA)
Carlisle's Joe Riley misses out through injury (Joe Giddens/PA)

Carlisle will be without Joe Riley for their FA Cup second-round clash with Shrewsbury.

The midfielder sustained a shoulder injury in last weekend’s much-needed victory over Walsall and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The news comes as a blow to United, with Riley only having returned to the side last Saturday after a foot injury.

Magnus Norman (leg), Josh Dixon, Lewis Alessandra (both foot) and Lukas Jensen (wrist) could all be missing again.

Shrewsbury are awaiting final verdicts on three players ahead of the match.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) and Aaron Pierre (knee) have both missed the last two matches, while Rekeil Pyke was forced off during the first half against Charlton last weekend, also with a hamstring problem.

None of the trio have yet been ruled out, but the game will come too soon for Josh Daniels, who is at least back on the grass as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Midfielder David Davis serves the second of a four-match ban after an appeal against the red card he was shown against Sunderland last week was rejected.

