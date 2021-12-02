Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Tom Cairney back for Fulham’s clash with Bournemouth

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 5:01 pm
Marco Silva will have Tom Cairney available again for the visit of Bournemouth (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fulham boss Marco Silva will have Tom Cairney available for the visit of Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday.

Cairney has recovered from the illness which ruled him out of his side’s last two matches.

Fellow midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has returned to training but is not expected to be fit enough for the game at Craven Cottage.

Forward Ivan Cavaleiro remains sidelined.

Bournemouth’s extensive injury list shows no signs of easing ahead of boss Scott Parker’s return to his former club.

Defender Gary Cahill has a chance of being included in the matchday squad after missing two games with a knock.

However, Lloyd Kelly is likely to miss out again with a thigh problem and Adam Smith with a knee injury. Jordan Zemura, Ben Pearson, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady and David Brooks are all expected to remain sidelined.

Midfielder Jefferson Lerma will also be missing through suspension following his red card against Coventry at the weekend.

