Tom Cairney back for Fulham’s clash with Bournemouth

Fulham boss Marco Silva will have Tom Cairney available for the visit of Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday.

Cairney has recovered from the illness which ruled him out of his side’s last two matches.

Fellow midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has returned to training but is not expected to be fit enough for the game at Craven Cottage.

Forward Ivan Cavaleiro remains sidelined.

Bournemouth’s extensive injury list shows no signs of easing ahead of boss Scott Parker’s return to his former club.

Defender Gary Cahill has a chance of being included in the matchday squad after missing two games with a knock.

However, Lloyd Kelly is likely to miss out again with a thigh problem and Adam Smith with a knee injury. Jordan Zemura, Ben Pearson, Junior Stanislas, Robbie Brady and David Brooks are all expected to remain sidelined.

Midfielder Jefferson Lerma will also be missing through suspension following his red card against Coventry at the weekend.