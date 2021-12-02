Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Long set to replace loan keeper Josh Griffiths as Lincoln host Hartlepool

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 5:16 pm
Michael Appleton has decisions to make (Tim Markland/PA)
Michael Appleton has decisions to make (Tim Markland/PA)

Sam Long is expected to start in goal for Lincoln’s FA Cup clash with Hartlepool.

Loanee Josh Griffiths has been refused permission to play in the tie by his parent club West Brom, so Long should come in.

Boss Michael Appleton made five changes for the Imps’ EFL Trophy game against Carlisle, with TJ Eyoma, Cohen Bramall, Max Sanders, Hakeeb Adelakun and Dan Nlundulu coming in. It remains to be seen if any keep their places.

Anthony Scully has missed the last three matches after falling awkwardly in the game against Doncaster and will be monitored, while Liam Bridcutt has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf problem and will not feature.

Graeme Lee takes charge of Hartlepool for the first time.

The 43-year-old, who made 225 appearances for Pools between 1995 and 2003, left his role as Middlesbrough’s Under-23 boss to replace Dave Challinor.

Forward Luke Molyneux was forced off with a tight calf in last weekend’s defeat at Port Vale and missed the midweek EFL Trophy win at Sheffield Wednesday, but he is expected to be in contention.

Full-back Jamie Sterry serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

