Nathan Baker injury blow for Bristol City ahead of Derby match

Bristol City have suffered a blow ahead of the game against Derby with defender Nathan Baker set to be out for several weeks due to a second concussion of the season.

Baker was injured in a challenge with Sheffield United defender Chris Basham last weekend and received treatment on the pitch for around 10 minutes before being carried off on a stretcher.

Midfielders Matty James and Andy King took part in training on Thursday but will not be ready.

Midfielder Joe Williams and full-back George Tanner (both hamstring) also remain sidelined.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney remains without the services of striker Sam Baldock and defender Lee Buchanan.

Baldock suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth last month and is expected to be out until mid-December.

Buchanan picked up a knee problem in the same game and is not due back until the middle of January.

Forward Jack Stretton and midfielder Krystian Bielik also remain sidelined for the Rams.