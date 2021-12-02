Gateshead boss Mike Williamson hopes Macaulay Langstaff can face Charlton

Gateshead could have first-round match-winner Macaulay Langstaff back for Friday night’s FA Cup second-round clash with League One Charlton.

The frontman, who secured the National League North side’s progression with a stoppage-time strike in a replay victory at Altrincham, has missed the last three games through injury.

However, player-manager Mike Williamson has revealed Langstaff has returned to training and will be in contention as long as he suffers no reaction.

Former Newcastle defender Williamson, now 38, made changes for last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat at Fylde – in which Elliot Forbes limped off – with he, Alex Nicholson, Owen Bailey, Greg Olley, Dan Ward and Cedwyn Scott making way, and some, if not all, could return.

Interim Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson will have striker Jayden Stockley available after suspension.

Stockley has had to sit out the last three league games after being dismissed following a tussle with Burton’s Deji Oshilaja, who was also red-carded, but is now available once again.

Defender Ryan Inniss is back in training after a thigh injury and close to making a first senior appearance since August.

However, the game is likely to come too soon for club captain Jason Pearce, who is expected to return to training on Monday.