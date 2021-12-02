Portsmouth have defender Sean Raggett back from suspension against Harrogate

In-form Portsmouth will have defender Sean Raggett available again following suspension for the FA Cup second round tie against Harrogate.

Centre-half Raggett served a one-match ban for last weekend’s win at Gillingham, which was a sixth straight victory in all competitions as part of a nine-game unbeaten run.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley will also hope to have Lee Brown available again following a back problem.

Forward John Marquis, sidelined by a tendon issue since early November, has resumed full training so could feature, but midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe (hamstring) and Jayden Reid (knee) continue their own recovery.

Injury-hit Harrogate saw their Papa John’s Trophy tie at Tranmere on Tuesday night called off following damage to Prenton Park caused by Storm Arwen.

The Sky Bet League Two side will again be without defensive trio of Rory McArdle (groin), Will Smith (hernia) and Ryan Fallowfield (groin).

Captain Josh Falkingham has been carrying his own groin problem, while Warren Burrell shrugged off a calf issue to play the full match in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Swindon

Forward Aaron Martins (knee) remains sidelined for the Sulphurites, who won at non-league Wrexham in the first round.