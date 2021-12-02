No new injury concerns for Steve Morison as Cardiff host Sheffield United

Cardiff boss Steve Morison has reported no fresh injury concerns as the Bluebirds look to continue their improved recent form against Sheffield United this weekend.

City have won three out of their last four matches and will be hoping to put further daylight between themselves and the relegation zone when they play the Blades.

Sam Bowen has been absent since October due to a foot problem and Morison admits the Wales Under-21 midfielder is unlikely to play again this year.

Isaac Vassell remains a long-term injury absentee but Tom Sang, who has not played a senior match since mid-September after suffering a toe injury, could be pushing for squad spot after scoring for the Under-23s in midweek.

Sheffield United have doubts over Rhian Brewster and Ollie Norwood.

Brewster (hamstring) and Norwood (calf) were forced off during the second half of Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Bristol City, Paul Heckingbottom’s first game as Blades boss.

Midfielder John Fleck is expected to return to training next week after collapsing on the pitch during the 1-0 win at Reading on November 23.

Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Sander Berge all stepped up their bid for full fitness in a behind-closed-doors game on Monday.