Kenny Jackett ready to welcome back Craig Clay for FA cup tie with Tranmere

Orient expect to have midfielder Craig Clay back for Saturday’s FA Cup second-round tie against Tranmere after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Manager Kenny Jackett is also hoping striker Paul Smyth could return after sitting the last two matches with a hamstring issue as the O’s bid to avoid another exit from a cup competition.

Jackett’s men drew 0-0 with MK Dons in the EFL Trophy in midweek but went out 5-4 on penalties.

Orient are aiming to reach the third round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2013-14 season, while Tranmere are bidding for a place in the third round for the fourth successive year.

Rovers will be relieved to be back in action after having their last two home games postponed due to damage at Prenton Park caused by Storm Arwen.

Manager Micky Mellon is expected to name the same team that came from behind to beat Bradford 2-1 in their last match nine days ago.

Aaron Drinan and Harry Smith have scored 19 goals between them in all competitions this season while Paul Glatzel will be looking to get on the scoresheet for the third consecutive game.