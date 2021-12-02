Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenny Jackett ready to welcome back Craig Clay for FA cup tie with Tranmere

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 7:38 pm
Orient manager Kenny Jackett is hoping to steer his side to the third round of the FA Cup (PA Images/Steve Paston)
Orient expect to have midfielder Craig Clay back for Saturday’s FA Cup second-round tie against Tranmere after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Manager Kenny Jackett is also hoping striker Paul Smyth could return after sitting the last two matches with a hamstring issue as the O’s bid to avoid another exit from a cup competition.

Jackett’s men drew 0-0 with MK Dons in the EFL Trophy in midweek but went out 5-4 on penalties.

Orient are aiming to reach the third round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2013-14 season, while Tranmere are bidding for a place in the third round for the fourth successive year.

Rovers will be relieved to be back in action after having their last two home games postponed due to damage at Prenton Park caused by Storm Arwen.

Manager Micky Mellon is expected to name the same team that came from behind to beat Bradford 2-1 in their last match nine days ago.

Aaron Drinan and Harry Smith have scored 19 goals between them in all competitions this season while Paul Glatzel will be looking to get on the scoresheet for the third consecutive game.

