Gary McSheffrey in charge for FA Cup tie after Doncaster dismiss Richie Wellens

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 7:48 pm
Gary McSheffrey has taken interim charge of Doncaster (Nigel French/PA)
Doncaster head into their FA Cup second-round clash against Mansfield without a manager following the departure of Richie Wellens on Thursday.

Under-18s coach Gary McSheffrey has been placed in temporary charge after Wellens was relieved of his duties with Rovers having won just three of their 19 League One games so far and sitting 23rd in the table.

Defender Joseph Olowu serves the second match of his three-game ban for a red card received against Bolton last month.

Midfielder John Bostock, meanwhile, has not featured since suffering an ankle injury in the goalless draw with Lincoln on November 20.

On-loan defender Richard Nartey is back in training for Mansfield, but the trip to Doncaster will come too soon for him.

Nigel Clough is hoping to arrange a fixture to get Nartey up to speed before his return to the first team.

Forward Danny Johnson is also set to miss out on the cup clash.

The 28-year-old is expected to step up his training next week having worked mainly in the gym since his ankle injury.

