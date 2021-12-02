Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Grant set to miss Bristol Rovers cup tie against Sutton

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 8:56 pm
Josh Grant, right, suffered a hamstring injury at Forest Green (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol Rovers look set to be without Josh Grant for their FA Cup second-round tie with Sutton after the versatile midfielder joined the Pirates’ lengthy casualty list.

Grant is likely to be missing for at least a few games after being forced off in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Forest Green with a hamstring problem.

He joins long-term absentees Alfie Kilgour (knee), Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles), Alex Rodman (foot), Harvey Saunders (ankle) and Leon Clarke (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Rovers were also without Sam Nicholson, Junior Brown, Mark Hughes and Luca Hoole at Forest Green and it remains to be seen if any of them will be involved this weekend.

Sutton will be assessing the fitness of several players following their midweek Papa John’s Trophy penalty shoot-out victory over Stevenage.

Defender Louis John picked up a knock in the win while midfielder Ben Wyatt, who was brought in for the cup tie, was forced off following an aerial collision with an opponent.

Back-up goalkeeper Brad House started the match but was also replaced midway through the second half, by first-choice Dean Bouzanis, after picking up an injury.

House will be monitored to see if he can resume bench duty at the Memorial Stadium, with Bouzanis likely to be brought back into the starting line-up along with the likes of Omar Bugiel, Rob Milsom and David Ajiboye.

