Football rumours: Edinson Cavani wants Barcelona move at season’s end

What the papers say

Edinson Cavani has expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford for LaLiga next summer, according to the Times. The paper says the Uruguay striker wants to play for Barcelona before his career ends, with the Catalan side able to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer when his contract with Manchester United ends.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the end of the season. The England forward, who has been out injured for the last three months, is under contract at Everton until 2025. The Mirror says the Gunners are considering Calvert-Lewin, 24, as a potential replacement if Alexandre Lacazette leaves.

Could a return to mainland Europe be on the cards for defender Alex Telles? (Alex Livesey/PA)

Both AC and Inter Milan are said to be interested in Manchester United’s Alex Telles. The 28-year-old full-back has struggled for game time recently, with just two appearances for the Red Devils in the current campaign. The Sun reports the Italian sides will try to sign him if the Brazil defender’s lack of time on the pitch continues.

The Telegraph reports Newcastle will target four England internationals in January. Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, 28, and his fellow midfielders Harry Winks of Tottenham and Chelsea’s Ross Barkley, 27, are said to be being considered by the Magpies along with Atletico Madrid’s 31-year-old full-back Kieran Trippier.

Social media round-up

Liverpool should seal Adama Traore transfer in January, says John Barnes as Wolves cut price https://t.co/MyZ4nkFtM2 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 3, 2021

Ferran Torres 'is told by Pep Guardiola that he will not stop his dream move to Barcelona' https://t.co/I9daeELCdX — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 2, 2021

Players to watch

Dusan Vlahovic: Italian outlet Tuttosport says Arsenal have emerged as a challenger to Juventus for the signature of Fiorentina’s 21-year-old Serbia striker.

Luis Diaz: The Colombia winger, 24, has been linked with a move to Liverpool from Porto, according to Spain’s Marca.

Ousmane Dembele: Mundo Deportivo reports the 24-year-old France forward’s agent has advised him against agreeing to a new contract with Barca amid interest from Manchester United and Newcastle.